Uniswap Market Cap Hits $4.76 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $194.32 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $7.93 or 0.00012654 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00104240 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 8.01257979 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1104 active market(s) with $220,635,259.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

