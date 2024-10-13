Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 997,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,135. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

