Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $26,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,866.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,451,000 after buying an additional 2,027,221 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.1% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 249.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,136 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 598.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $62.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

