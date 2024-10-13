Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.
UNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Brookline Capital Management raised Unicycive Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unicycive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.13.
View Our Latest Research Report on UNCY
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493,462 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned about 9.60% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.
About Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unicycive Therapeutics
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.