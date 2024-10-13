Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

UNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Brookline Capital Management raised Unicycive Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unicycive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.36. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493,462 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned about 9.60% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

