Ultra (UOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $689,519.72

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $32.01 million and $689,519.72 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,272.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.66 or 0.00516539 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00071931 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000160 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006945 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,119,797 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, "Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 388,119,796.7361 in circulation. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

