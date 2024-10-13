UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Short Interest Update

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,760,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 31,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 122.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Trading Up 1.1 %

PATH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 6,781,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,890,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 0.88.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.