UFO Gaming Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.33 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. UFO Gaming has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $36,925.23 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming (UFO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UFO Gaming has a current supply of 25,757,575,757,575.5. The last known price of UFO Gaming is 0.0000004 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $43,336.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ufogaming.io/.”

