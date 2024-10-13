Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $60.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

TSN stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -980.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,266.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $4,614,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

