Truist Financial Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $954.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $873.00 to $954.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $714.92.

NYSE:URI opened at $819.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $826.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $744.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $699.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

