Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Buys £9,963.48 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Maughan bought 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,963.48 ($13,039.50).

Transense Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of TRT stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Friday. Transense Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 89 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 194.90 ($2.55). The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

