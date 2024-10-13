Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Buys £9,963.48 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Maughan bought 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,963.48 ($13,039.50).
Transense Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of TRT stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Friday. Transense Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 89 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 194.90 ($2.55). The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 0.38.
Transense Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Transense Technologies
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.