Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.23 and traded as high as C$17.87. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$17.64, with a volume of 203,363 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

