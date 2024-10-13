Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in September

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,900 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 801,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 321.0 days.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.
About Transcontinental
