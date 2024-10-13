Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in September

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,900 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 801,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 321.0 days.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

