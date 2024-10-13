TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Down 34.7% in September

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,045. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 million, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.73. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

See Also

