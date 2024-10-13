Touchstar (LON:TST) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.08 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 100.06 ($1.31). Touchstar shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 16,939 shares changing hands.
Touchstar Stock Down 0.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.85. The company has a market cap of £8.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,312.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Touchstar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Touchstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.
Touchstar Company Profile
Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.
