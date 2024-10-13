Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TTUUF opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $8.13.

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

