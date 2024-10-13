Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Thinkific Labs Stock Performance

THNCF stock remained flat at $1.94 during trading on Friday. Thinkific Labs has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

