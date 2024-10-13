Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Thinkific Labs Stock Performance
THNCF stock remained flat at $1.94 during trading on Friday. Thinkific Labs has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.
About Thinkific Labs
