Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Hits $409.64 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $409.64 million and $9.39 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,710,952,097 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency . Theta Fuel has a current supply of 6,710,694,473. The last known price of Theta Fuel is 0.06196383 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $10,969,193.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org.”

