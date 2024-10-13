Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 415,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,426,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.72.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $596.92 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $607.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.44. The company has a market cap of $228.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

