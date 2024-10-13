The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

United Laboratories International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ULIHF opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. United Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

About United Laboratories International

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Bulk Medicine, Intermediate Products, and Finished Products. The company offers oral antibiotics, antimicrobials for injection, anti-cold products, cough medicines, ophthalmic drugs, antiviral drugs, anti-hepatitis B drugs, diabetes drugs, skin drugs for external use, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular drugs, amoxicillin products, nervous system drugs, vitamins, veterinary drugs, and vacant gelatin capsules.

