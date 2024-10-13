The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,894 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,517 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.92 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

