The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the September 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.3 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

SWGNF remained flat at $43.31 during trading hours on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

