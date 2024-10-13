The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $231,570.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,729,288.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $231,570.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,729,288.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,212,785. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,862. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $189.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

