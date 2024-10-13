The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price to $158.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Shares of LSTR opened at $187.78 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $201.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.31 and its 200 day moving average is $182.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 58.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

