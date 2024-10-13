The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Down 63.0% in September

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the September 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,823,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crypto Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRCW remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 13,096,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,215,100. Crypto has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Company does not have significant operations. It was previously involved in the provision of consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies, for the building of technological infrastructure, and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The Crypto Company is based in Malibu, California.

