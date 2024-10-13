The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 874,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.30. 786,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.77. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

