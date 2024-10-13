The Carlyle Group’s (CG) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,724,346 shares in the company, valued at $367,294,966.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,429,254 shares of company stock worth $54,750,979 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,511,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after buying an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after buying an additional 1,705,982 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

