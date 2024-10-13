The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,514.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,429,254 shares of company stock valued at $54,750,979. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,681 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,448,000 after purchasing an additional 721,608 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,250,000 after buying an additional 54,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

