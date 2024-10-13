The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.15. 10,109,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,116. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

