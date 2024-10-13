Tether Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.20 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $119.71 billion and $34.20 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00254041 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 121,363,587,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,738,104,514 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether USDt (USDT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tether USDt has a current supply of 121,363,587,291.13829 with 119,738,104,513.94455 in circulation. The last known price of Tether USDt is 0.99970534 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100132 active market(s) with $34,860,523,010.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tether.to.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

