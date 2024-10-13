Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.0 days.
Tessenderlo Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSDOF opened at C$27.05 on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a 12 month low of C$27.00 and a 12 month high of C$27.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.90.
About Tessenderlo Group
