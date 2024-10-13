Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.0 days.

Tessenderlo Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSDOF opened at C$27.05 on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a 12 month low of C$27.00 and a 12 month high of C$27.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.90.

About Tessenderlo Group

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, Machines & Technologies, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, and organic soil improvers, as well as organic and non-organic crop protection products.

