Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Telstra Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGPY opened at $13.05 on Friday. Telstra Group has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

Telstra Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.2778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

