Tellor (TRB) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $166.05 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be purchased for approximately $63.38 or 0.00101097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00254772 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,685,506 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,619,820 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor (TRB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Users are able to generate TRB through the process of mining. Tellor has a current supply of 2,685,506 with 2,619,820 in circulation. The last known price of Tellor is 64.05371185 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $17,327,622.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tellor.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.