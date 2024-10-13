Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $678.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

