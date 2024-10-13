Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 431,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 642,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Teekay Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $326.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TK. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 135.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 885.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Teekay by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teekay by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Teekay by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

