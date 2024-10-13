TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 109.1% in September

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TDK Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. TDK has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.50. TDK had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TDK will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

