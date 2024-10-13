Taptica International (LON:TAP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.67). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.64), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares trading hands.
Taptica International Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125. The company has a market capitalization of £158.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.
About Taptica International
Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taptica International
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Taptica International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taptica International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.