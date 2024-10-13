T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Purchased by McCarthy & Cox

McCarthy & Cox raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 649.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,845 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of McCarthy & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 443,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,170. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

