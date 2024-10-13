Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,554,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 44.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $539.92. 825,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,465. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.91 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $510.84 and a 200 day moving average of $549.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.