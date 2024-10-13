Synapse (SYN) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.68 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $90.06 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synapse has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,187,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

