Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 8.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $29.89. 2,621,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,606,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SYM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.53 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,794.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $890,794.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,987 shares of company stock worth $1,066,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 21.2% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile



Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

