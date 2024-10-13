Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $0.27

Swipe (SXP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. Swipe has a market cap of $168.40 million and $52.41 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00254562 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 620,182,359 coins and its circulating supply is 620,182,643 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Solar has a current supply of 620,108,341.426231. The last known price of Solar is 0.28651118 USD and is down -5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $104,455,423.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solar.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.