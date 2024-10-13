sUSD (SUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. sUSD has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $387,097.04 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 12,593,873 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

