Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.55. Approximately 10,154,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 81,971,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.