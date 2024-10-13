Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Up 59.2% in September

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,845,700 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 2,416,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SURVF remained flat at $0.88 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $0.94.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
