Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes $344,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.35.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,522.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $484.78. 1,170,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,034. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $496.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

