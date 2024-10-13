Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes $210,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,488,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,814,741. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,117. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

