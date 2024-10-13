Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases 558 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.32.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.10. 9,570,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,313,674. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

