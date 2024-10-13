Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $42.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 11.6% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $42,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 2,699,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,023. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

