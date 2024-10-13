Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $298,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET traded up $7.17 on Friday, reaching $416.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,600. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $417.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.66. The company has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

