Sunflower Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,932,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $20.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,628,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,163,496. The stock has a market cap of $695.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

